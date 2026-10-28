Boris Bondarev

Boris Bondarev

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Bernard's avatar
Bernard
2d

Excellente analyse de la part d'un professionnel. Merci de rétablir ainsi un message déformé !

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Marie Butler's avatar
Marie Butler
2d

An important message from Putin & a gentle reminder of who is really in charge. Washington appears to be failing on its commitment to Moscow.

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