Boris Bondarev

Boris Bondarev

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Adrião Pereira da Cunha's avatar
Adrião Pereira da Cunha
Dec 1, 2025

Bondarev’s words are not cold analysis; they tremble with the weight of fear and truth.

Europe appears as a house divided, glancing nervously at the predator outside while mistrusting the family within.

To “stand behind” Ukraine is not solidarity but a gesture of distance, a refusal to share the wound.

The frozen assets, the cautious speeches, the endless slogans all reveal a continent paralysed by hesitation.

Yet the deeper wound lies at home: leaders who fear their own people, who hide the hard truth.

Democracy cannot breathe if its guardians treat citizens as fragile children, unfit for sacrifice.

Churchill’s voice echoes across time: blood, toil, tears, and sweat honesty as the highest form of respect.

Bondarev reminds us that candor is not cruelty but the only path to trust and endurance.

Without it, slogans become lullabies, and lullabies become silence, and silence becomes surrender.

The essay leaves us with a haunting question: can a democracy survive if it fears both its enemies and its own heart?

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Win Muehling's avatar
Win Muehling
Nov 30, 2025

My parents emigrated from Germany to Canada in 1957 when I was 10 years old and they were 47 years old. The post0-war economy was rapidly improving in Germany, but their motivation was to escape to a continent were their children would never experience the horrors they went through. With the Cold War developing they new that they had to get out of Europe.

My parents' generation and their children's generations living in Germany can all still relate to this. Subsequent generations of Germans tend to be oblivious to the threats that are still present since the the German educational system purposely ignored the Nazi period in their history. Unification of West with East Germany did not produce a happy union, not just because the East German population was brainwashed politically, but also because the East Germans could not catch up in prosperity to the West German level, which became their dream after the fall of the wall.

The last few generations of Germans have no real concept of the Cold War or the horrors experienced by all those people under communist rule. They have lost their fear of Russia. Remember Angela Merkel and a couple of other Kanzler ?

One must not forget that Germany is not a country anymore with a homogenous population. It started with a huge number of "Guest Workers" in the 1960's which became citizens but still have close ties with their home countries, even generations later. Since then their have been vast numbers of refugees and immigration who have brought their politics and problems with them, and they all have no idea of what terror the Russian Bear instilled into my parents and their generation The Germans of today are not the same as their parents. My nephews in the U.S. don't understand this, my kids don't understand this, nor do any American politicians, the most ignorant of history being President Trump! The Ukrainians understand as the Baltic countries and Poland ! And sadly, the Germans are just as ignorant of history.

I am a 78 year old male educated in Canada a but still read and write German reasonably well and keep up with the German news, mainly to practise my German. I do have a cousin left in Germany that we visit and do travel quite a bit in Europe. I owned my own business and am now retired for 24 years.

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