Not long ago I had a conversation with a woman who works in a regional government in Germany. She spoke as a representative of what one could call the “reasonable” political class of the country — not AfD, but the established democratic parties.

Her position was very clear: yes, we are doing everything possible to help Ukraine, but you cannot demand the impossible from us. Germany, she said, has never been a country that gets involved in wars, and it should not start now. This is a war between Ukraine and Russia, not between Russia and Germany. Ordinary Germans do not want war, do not want sacrifices, do not want anything that could disturb their comfortable life.

All of this was accompanied by the familiar set of soothing arguments: we are supporting as much as we can, you have to understand how difficult it is, don’t ask for too much. It was, in essence, a carefully wrapped demagogy meant to justify lack of action. But it made one thing very clear to me: European politicians today live suspended between two fears — and both paralyze their will.

The fear of the external enemy

The first fear is external: the aggression of Russia, China, and other authoritarian powers. Europe dreads losing its comfortable present. That is why it does everything possible not to “provoke” the predator, as if tiptoeing around it could make it go away. But Moscow does not see Europe as a formidable adversary. To be an enemy is to deserve respect. In Moscow’s eyes, Europe is prey. And the predator has long been watching the prey attentively, calculating how long it will take to catch and devour it.

One of the clearest examples of this fear came from Belgium. Its Finance Minister declared that frozen Russian assets must not be confiscated, because such a move would damage the reputation of European financial institutions and complicate relations with Moscow. But in reality, it is precisely such cowardly reasoning that destroys trust: if today Europe yields to Moscow, then tomorrow a new aggressor will demand everything — and Europe will hand it over.

Confiscating Russia’s frozen assets is not some voluntarist whim or arbitrary act. It is a legitimate response to Moscow’s blatant violation of the UN Charter and of international law — a violation recognized by the UN General Assembly and the overwhelming majority of states. In this sense, the measure is dictated not by Europe, but by the aggressor himself: it is the criminal act that creates the obligation to act.

Such a move would also serve as a deterrent to future aggressors. If Europe shows that an attack on international law will inevitably lead to the loss of assets and wealth, then any would-be aggressor will have to calculate the price of their crimes in advance. Doing nothing, by contrast, sends the opposite message: that the West will not defend either its values or its investors’ money.

Another example is what Ursula von der Leyen wrote today:

"Europe stands, and will continue to stand, fully behind Ukraine. We are reinforcing Ukraine's armed forces, building lasting security guarantees ..."

At first sight this sounds like a statement of strong support. But behind does not mean “together” and not “shoulder to shoulder.” It means in the rear, at a safe distance. Europe declares proudly that it stands behind Ukraine — in other words, hiding behind its back. A true ally does not stand behind you. A true ally stands beside you, on the same line of fire. This linguistic nuance reveals the reality of Europe’s policy: to support, but from a distance, without assuming real risk - a half-assed job.

The fear of the internal enemy

The second fear is internal: their own electorates. European politicians do not trust their citizens. They are afraid to say openly that hard times lie ahead, that Russia’s war also affects Europe, that sacrifices will be necessary: more defense spending, less consumption, the end of comfortable illusions. They fear that such candor would drive voters into the arms of populists like AfD.

But candor is the essence of democratic leadership. “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat,” Winston Churchill told the House of Commons on 13 May 1940, as he took office in a moment of mortal danger for his country. He did not hide the harsh truth, did not lull the nation with promises of easy victory, but spoke plainly: sacrifices lie ahead, and only through them can freedom be preserved.

Of course, in today’s Europe there will be voters who, confronted with such honesty, would run to vote for AfD or other populists promising “peace at any price” and an easy life. But not everyone will go that way. A significant part of the electorate would, on the contrary, value being treated seriously, as adults rather than naïve children. And that mutual trust would make it possible for societies to accept difficult but necessary decisions.

Over three and a half years of war, Western leaders have still not managed to establish a real conversation with their peoples. They have not explained what this conflict is truly about, why it concerns Europe and the United States, and why it must end with the victory of Ukraine and the West, not with concessions to the aggressor. The absence of such honest communication is directly linked to the absence of a clear and consistent strategy for countering Putin’s aggression. Slogans have been heard, but no decisive actions followed them. This has only deepened distrust and paralyzed democracy.

And if European politicians truly believe that the majority of their electorates are unwilling to defend the values of freedom and democracy, and are ready to sell them for a bowl of prison-camp gruel, then it must be admitted: Western democracy is already dead. And is there any point in continuing to pretend that it is still breathing?