On July 9, The Economist came out with a cover story: “The man who would change Russia.” The man is Andrey Melnichenko – eighth on the Russian Forbes list, owner of EuroChem and SUEK, accounting for roughly one percent of Russia’s GDP. The magazine recorded sixty hours of interviews with him and published his essay on Russia’s future.

On 16 July the magazine printed my reply “The man who would change Russia?”. A letter to the editor is tightly capped on length, so what ran in print is a heavily condensed version of the argument. The full original text follows below.

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The Melnichenko essay’s content can be summarised briefly. The West is presented with four scenarios for Russia – a humiliated periphery of the West, a satellite of China, disintegration, a North Korean-style fortress – and all four are declared catastrophic. There is only one alternative: recognise Russia’s sovereignty. The word “sovereignty” is used 31 times in the text. It is not defined once. The word “Putin” does not appear at all.

The Analysis

Let us begin with what this text is not. It is not an opposition statement, and there is no point reproaching the author for that – he makes no such claim. The biographical frame is well known and speaks for itself.

In September 2023, in an interview with the Financial Times, Melnichenko compared sanctions to a natural disaster – “rain, a hurricane” – insisted that he absolutely did not consider himself personally responsible, said that the blame lay with everyone who had “allowed” the war to happen, and that “it’s pointless to talk about good and evil,” because everything depends on where you’re looking from.

All the while, his fortune doubled over the course of the war – on the back of rising fertiliser prices. Apart from that, EuroChem – which Melnichenko, once sanctioned, placed in a trust benefiting his wife – has supplied acetic and nitric acid to the Sverdlov factory, Russia’s only significant producer of the military explosives HMX and RDX, as Reuters established from railway data. The trust is the manoeuvre in miniature: Russian oligarchs and other pillars of the regime use Western legal forms – trusts, courts, “no control” pleadings – to escape responsibility under the very law they are helping to undermine.

In the summer of 2023, Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office moved to nationalise his company SIBECO, then withdrew the suit later – after, as The Economist itself discovered, a donation of 32 billion roubles to Sirius, a school project personally patronised by Putin. In April 2026, Melnichenko filed a suit in a Swiss court seeking removal from the sanctions lists – arguing that he has no influence over the Kremlin’s military decisions. Three months later, the essay appeared.

None of this is kompromat; it is context.

The Prosecutor General’s suit against SIBECO was not a malfunction of this system – it was the system working as designed: a reminder of who the real owner is in Russia. The state demonstrated its ability to seize any property at any moment – and took 32 billion for not seizing it this time.

There is no property in the strict sense in Putin’s Russia – only conditional tenure, a grant held at pleasure, confirmed through loyalty and periodic contributions whose size and timing are set unilaterally. And he who has bought himself off once ends up not in safety but on a payment schedule: the next lawsuit is a matter of time and appetite.

It cannot be ruled out that the essay in The Economist is itself the next instalment, paid in kind: the thesis of Russia’s sovereignty, delivered onto the cover of the West’s leading magazine, is worth serious money to the Kremlin. Thirty-one uses of the word “sovereignty,” thirty-two billion for a withdrawn lawsuit – a billion per mention, with a billion to spare. A coincidence, of course, but the exchange rate has been set precisely.

Hence the internal contradiction that brings down the essay’s entire construction. The author sells the West a “sovereign Russia” as a predictable counterparty whose commitments hold and whose strong state is the best protection for contracts and investments. However, the author himself is the living refutation of that thesis: a man who has to buy himself off and demonstrate loyalty to the authorities at every turn merely to preserve the ability to draw income from his own assets is explaining to the world that such a system is a reliable guarantor of property. If even the 20 billion dollars of the eighth man on the Russian Forbes list are not protected inside it, what exactly does it guarantee to external partners?

A general law operates here, and it is worth stating separately, because it concerns more than oligarchs: whoever strikes a deal with Putin and his regime will pay permanently, and the price will only rise. This is not an excess; it is the nature of the deal: bargaining with arbitrary power, you pay not for a result but for a temporary abstention from violence, and every instalment paid does not close the question but confirms your solvency and the method’s effectiveness. The West, which the essay invites to “come to terms,” has already paid on this schedule – if not in money, then in concessions: 2008 was paid for with the “reset,” 2014 with the Minsk agreements, 2015 with “deconfliction” in Syria. Each deal bought a pause; each pause cost more than the last; and in 2022 the bill arrived in the form of the largest war in Europe in eighty years. Melnichenko is, in effect, selling the West a subscription to his own experience.

No Strategy Meets No Substance

There is nothing to reproach Melnichenko for: he is playing his hand rationally, concealing neither his position nor his interest. The question is different: why does the West’s leading magazine spend sixty hours on a man offering his services to the government of a country at war with Europe, and put him on the cover as the one who “would change Russia”?

The answer is unpleasant but simple. The West has no strategy on Russia – and into the resulting vacuum is inevitably drawn anyone who displays even an imitation of strategic thinking. Melnichenko mocks the formula “support Ukraine for as long as it takes” as tactics masquerading as strategy – and on this single point he is right. “As long as it takes” – to achieve what? There has been no answer for four years. A strategy is a defined goal, a path towards it, and criteria for its achievement. None of this has been formulated in Western policy on Russia: there are only the tactics of holding out one more day and one more night, packaged in the rhetoric of resolve.

Melnichenko himself, however, displays exactly the same emptiness of content. Nowhere does he formulate what the contradiction between Russia and the West that he describes actually consists of. The conflict is described exclusively through metaphors: “accumulated pressure” that “breaks through to the surface,” a foundation that “has already been destroyed,” a “mechanism” the world “has lost.”

What pressure, accumulated from what, who destroyed the foundation – not a word. The only semblance of a cause – “Moscow’s security concerns were heard but never seriously addressed” – is left as undefined as “sovereignty”: which concerns? What exactly did the West threaten Russia with – its independence, its economy, its borders?

For thirty years the West enriched Russia, and Melnichenko himself is walking evidence of it: capital in Western jurisdictions, rights “governed by Western law in Western courts,” children “at the world’s best universities” – his own list. He describes a golden age of integration and simultaneously asserts that an irreconcilable contradiction was maturing all along – without ever naming it.

The reason for the silence is simple: the contradiction exists not between Russia and the West but between Putin’s regime and the West. It is neither territorial nor military but strictly internal-political: the very existence, next door, of countries living by rules, with open borders and free information, is a threat not to Russia but to a model of authoritarian, self-appointed and irremovable power in which property is a grant held at pleasure and law is an instrument for suppressing the discontented. Ukraine became the enemy not because of NATO but because it demonstrated the possibility of a different path for a country with a shared historical past.

To admit this is to admit that the contradiction is removed by changing the model of the Russian state, not by “recognising sovereignty.” Melnichenko cannot say this – or the entire pathos of his essay evaporates on the spot.

The undefined “sovereignty” has a companion word in the essay – “respect.” The final choice the author offers the West is between a future “in which major powers again learn to respect each other’s sovereignty” and one “in which each attempts to reduce the others to objects of management.” Read it closely: respecting sovereignty is proposed to major powers – and towards each other. The remaining countries are assigned the second half of the sentence: to be objects, managed not by “each” but by the power to which they are allotted. This is spheres of influence, a concert of great powers – the so-called “Yalta 2.0”. The word “again” is telling too: major powers have already twice “learned to respect each other’s sovereignty,” in the nineteenth century and in 1945, and both times the result was called a partition of the world.

As for the word “respect” itself: in the Kremlin’s political language it means not the recognition of equality but the recognition of a right to act outside common rules – that is, a demand for capitulation, as I have written about separately. Substitute that meaning into the essay’s formula and it reads correctly: learning to respect Russia’s sovereignty means recognizing

Russia’s right to break, with impunity, any common rule it sees no longer serving its purpose.

A Split in the Elites?

Here a predictable objection must be answered: isn’t splitting the elites exactly what we should be working towards? Aren’t texts like this a first step “to the other side” – something to be encouraged rather than exposed?

There is a difference, and it needs to be clearly understood.

First, defection is an act that carries a price and an irreversibility: the defector loses something permanently on the side he leaves – which is precisely why a defection can be believed.

Second, the defector brings a contribution: inside knowledge of the system, resources, a concrete plan – what to do so that the situation in the country and the world actually changes.

Melnichenko fails on both counts. He pays no price: the war is not called aggression, Putin is not named at all, the assets in Russia have been ransomed and remain intact, loyalty has been demonstrated – while litigation to lift the sanctions proceeds in parallel. And he offers nothing: the essay’s entire content is “negotiate with Putin on his terms”. A man who knows from the inside how the ransoms and the “conditional tenure” really work could have brought something invaluable to the other side – instead he has brought the Kremlin’s position.

This is not a defection but a construction that wins under any outcome: a defector burns the bridge – Melnichenko charges a toll for crossing it in both directions. And in that capacity he is but an instrument of soft power: the Kremlin’s thesis, delivered by an “independent, sanctions-stricken businessman,” persuades better than the same thesis from Lavrov’s lips – which is exactly what the cover of The Economist has demonstrated. To reward this with the lifting of sanctions is to pay the Kremlin for a well-chosen courier – and simultaneously to devalue genuine defection: why would anyone burn bridges and offer specifics if one can, like Melnichenko, offer nothing at all?

The Recommendation

Two practical conclusions follow – one particular, one general.

The particular one concerns our protagonist himself, and it is not an accusation but an offer. Melnichenko is litigating for the removal of sanctions by proving his inability to influence Russian policy. The current sanctions regime is built in such a way that this may work: the path to unfreezing assets runs through demonstrating one’s own passivity. (One wonders, in that case, how a man who by his own account can influence nothing “would change Russia.” A rhetorical question, admittedly.) This is an inverted incentive – the system rewards the position “it’s nothing to do with me.”

A properly designed mechanism of personal sanctions should turn the incentive the other way round: removal is not begged for by lawyers and not earned by essay-writing, but purchased through verifiable action. A public break with the regime, transparent and substantial funding of Western and Ukrainian defense capabilities and Russian anti-regime resistance: organisational construction, protection of and assistance to victims, political prisoners and exiles, support for media, and only after that – a substantive conversation about lifting sanctions, about security guarantees, about a possible role in the country’s future, the preservation of assets, and so on.

How much should that cost? The yardstick is known: this man paid 32 billion roubles for the withdrawal of a single lawsuit – so that is the going rate for the questions he actually cares about.

The bid for the role of “architect of change” has been made publicly; the price list of change is known; the offer can be accepted as early as tomorrow. If it is not accepted – and it will not be – the question of whether Mr Melnichenko genuinely wants to change anything in Russia can be considered closed.

The general conclusion is addressed to the West. Melnichenko made the cover of The Economist not because he said anything new – but because the West itself has no answer to the question “what do you want from Russia?” As long as there is no answer, others will supply one – in their own interests. Today it is Melnichenko; tomorrow there will be someone else: a vacant place never stays vacant for long. The only defence against other people’s answers is one’s own: a formulated goal, clear terms, criteria of success. A strategy – not the tactics of surviving until the next summit.

The Summary

Finally, let us perform a simple exercise: subtract from the essay the one word that is never defined. What remains? Recognise the conquests, lift the pressure, negotiate with those who control the country. Moscow’s terms are, in fact, quoted in the essay directly – recognition of the territories Russia now claims under its constitution, legal protections for Russian-speaking populations, Ukrainian neutrality – but with one telling qualifier: they have, the author says, “narrowed” to these three points. The “narrowed” demands include territories Russia does not even control militarily, and Ukraine’s renunciation of allies – that is, the demands of February 2022 in full, repackaged as a sign of moderation. Capitulation, presented as compromise.

The Kremlin itself supplied the test of this thesis – on publication day. On July 9, as The Economist came out with its cover about “narrowed” terms, Sergey Lavrov, Rusian foreign minister, declared that Russia would continue the war until the goals set by Putin in June 2024 are achieved: withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the entire territory of four regions, recognition of the annexations, Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO, “demilitarisation” and “denazification” – and pronounced Moscow’s “reserve of goodwill” towards a West that “imitates readiness to negotiate” definitively exhausted.

Nothing has narrowed. The difference between the essay and the minister’s statement lies not in substance but in packaging: Lavrov calls it Ukraine’s capitulation; Melnichenko calls it Russia’s sovereignty.

This is not a new concept – it is the Kremlin’s negotiating position, unchanged.

Melnichenko offers the West nothing: no concession, no guarantee, no mechanism – the essay consists entirely of demands addressed to one side. The undefined “sovereignty” is needed for precisely this: define it, and the text turns into a statement by the Russian foreign ministry. That statement, as it happens, was actually delivered – the same day, July 9, by Lavrov. It just didn’t make the cover of The Economist.