Boris Bondarev

Boris Bondarev

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Ian Gaunt's avatar
Ian Gaunt
7d

The Economist article was pointless. Melnichenko has nothing to propose beyond vapid Kremlin taking points. It‘s like listening to a watered down version of the vituperation of the three “Ss”Solovyov, Skarbaeva, and Simonyan.

Melnichenko ask for „respect between great powers“. If Russia wants respect, it needs to earn it. It is not „a great power“ and is certainly not deserving of respect as it is presently run.

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Sorin Adam Matei's avatar
Sorin Adam Matei
Jul 18

A confused essay by a cunning man. The fog of war thickened by wishful thinking.

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