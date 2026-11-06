Boris Bondarev

Boris Bondarev

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John Maton's avatar
John Maton
15h

I think that maybe Trump, Kuschner et al may or may not understand the situation. I think trying to understand the situation is not a train of thought that any of them have. The only thoughts they have is about how they can make money from Putin and out of Russia. It’s the only thing they think about. What I find difficult to understand is how they can continue on this trajectory and without giving any consideration to the fact that one day they will be held accountable. It never ceases to amaze me that despite everything that we know about Putin and his regime that they appear to think that Putin and his regime will endure and is a trustworthy business partner.

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Bernard's avatar
Bernard
14h

A lire car, une fois de plus, c'est important. Ce texte a été écrit par in ancien diplomate russe qui sait de quoi il parle.

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