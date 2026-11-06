President Trump and Jared Kushner have announced talks on a “broader European security architecture” that “addresses the security concerns of all sides” and engages Russia.

This is exactly what Putin demanded in his draft treaties of December 2021: a new European security order negotiated with Moscow, in which Russia’s “concerns” decide what NATO may do. The demand to roll NATO back to its 1997 positions comes from the same documents.

The assurances about sovereignty and territorial integrity in this plan are worth as much as those Moscow gave Ukraine in the Budapest Memorandum in 1994.

The United States is helping Russia against its own interests, with no understanding of what is happening. This reflects the glaring incompetence of Trump and his circle, Kushner included. People with neither the knowledge nor the experience are proposing to solve some of the most complex questions of world security.

Putin is achieving his goals, and Washington is now helping him. He and Trump can be stopped by action, not by whining: arm Ukraine, use the frozen Russian assets, build Europe’s own defence and set its own goal in this war, the defeat of Putin’s regime.

Time to Win the War: How to Stop Putin’s Russia and Secure a Lasting Peace explains why such “practical arrangements” with Moscow cannot work. Here is an excerpt.

Diplomacy Fails

The most significant problem with Western policy lies not only in the fact that aid to Ukraine has often been belated, piecemeal and constrained by fears of escalation. Far more important is this: four and a half years into the war, Western countries still have not developed a clear, shared and politically coherent vision of exactly what they wish to achieve and what the end of the war should look like. Without a clear objective, Western policy constantly falls into its own traps: it simultaneously declares support for Ukraine and seeks negotiations with Putin; it insists that borders must not be changed by force, while at the same time allowing for scenarios in which the aggressor retains control over conquered lands – if not legally, then politically and militarily.

This lack of purpose has been particularly evident in Western diplomacy, which, over the years of the war, has demonstrated a profound inability to engage with a regime that thinks in terms of force, pressure and coercion. European and American politicians have all too often operated on the false assumption that their own language – the language of compromise, negotiation, de-escalation and the search for mutually acceptable solutions – is universal. But for Moscow, constant calls to cease hostilities and move to negotiations, unless backed up by actions that the Kremlin would perceive as a serious and imminent threat, appear not as a sign of responsibility but as a sign of timidity. Time and again, Western leaders have humiliated themselves, effectively begging Putin for peace and offering him a negotiated way out of the war, contrary to the position of Ukraine, which is not prepared to capitulate, cede territory or accept Russia’s terms. In this sense, Western diplomacy has been a fiasco: it has proved incapable of forcing the aggressor to retreat, of formulating the terms of a just peace, or of speaking to Moscow in a language that would be taken seriously there.

Why Compromise Is Fantasy

Vladimir Putin does not think in terms of ‘mutual benefit’. The concept of a win-win outcome has always been alien to Russian political thought. Putin’s objective is not so much to win as to force the US to lose and be humiliated in the eyes of other nations. The key point is not a Russian ‘win’, but an American ‘loss’.

Hence the simple conclusion: a true compromise with Putin, which would respect not only his interests but also those of Ukraine and Western nations, is impossible in principle. Putin, both as an individual and as the embodiment of a regime of arbitrary rule and corruption, is incapable of reaching such an agreement.

Any agreement under which Russia retains even a fraction of the gains seized during the war will, firstly, diminish the position of Ukraine and the West as countries which, despite their enormous military and economic superiority over Russia, have proved incapable of imposing their will on the aggressor; consequently, they will appear feeble and undeserving of the place in the global hierarchy that they currently hold.

Secondly, such a ‘peace’ would be short-lived, as the timidity displayed by Western countries and their unwillingness to take serious steps to eliminate the threat of a major war would encourage both Russia and other revisionists to further encroach upon Western interests across the globe. Any ‘temporary’ resolution of the issue – a truce or a respite – will in practice work against Ukraine and the West.

Such an outcome will inevitably be interpreted by the world as a signal: even the major Western powers are not prepared to see the confrontation through to a decisive victory and ultimately prefer ‘stabilisation’ at any cost. This undermines the very idea of deterrence and transforms revisionism from a risky strategy into a rational choice. After that, new attempts to redraw borders by force become the expected course of action.

One may object that the West as a whole could accept a deal with Putin as a temporary measure, even on unfavourable terms. Western countries would use the time to strengthen their defences, and if Putin later tried to revise the deal and push further, he would meet a West ready to show him who is stronger.

This position is just as naive.

Having once made a deal on the terms of the side it treats as stronger, the West will have acknowledged that side’s superiority, whatever the real balance of forces. Next time it will be much harder to break with this pattern of behaviour. Public opinion and many politicians will lean towards another deal: last time it went well enough – not pleasant, of course, but there was security and no war, so why not concede something again? This mental inertia must not be underestimated.

Time to Win the War: How to Stop Putin’s Russia and Secure a Lasting Peace is available in paperback and on Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HNDHPXB5

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