Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre spoke with Vladimir Putin by phone on October 27, 2026. The call was presented as the initiative of two countries with their own reasons to talk to Russia. Stubb and Støre stressed that they were speaking for their own countries, not for Europe as a whole.

The explanation is simple. Finland and Norway are directly affected by security issues in the Baltic and the High North: Russian military activity in the region, the risk of incidents and the measures to prevent them. All of this lets them reopen talks with Moscow without waiting for Europeans to agree on who will represent them and with what mandate.

But the war in Ukraine was at the center of the conversation. The call followed consultations in Oslo with Ukrainian and American participation and was tied to preparations for talks in Abu Dhabi.

Why did Stubb take the lead? He is seen as fairly tough on Russia and, at the same time, open to diplomacy. His support for Ukraine allows him to talk to Moscow without being automatically suspected of wanting a deal at Ukraine’s expense. He has also already taken part in consultations with Zelensky and American officials.

Finland’s own image also works in his favor. The Finnish president represents a country that has already been through a hard confrontation with Moscow and found a way out. That experience gives him extra weight in the eyes of those looking for a negotiator.

Another advantage attributed to Stubb is his good personal relationship with Donald Trump, helped along by their shared love of golf. Though that is a shaky basis for long-term policy. Trump’s disdain for Europeans is well known, and his “consistency” and ability to stick to agreements raise serious doubts.

What Is the Conversation About?

The debate over who should talk to Putin obscures the main question: what does Europe want to achieve by talking to him? Any negotiation assumes that whoever starts it has a clear idea of the result they want.

How do Europeans see the postwar order? What place does Ukraine have in it: a participant in the European security system, or a buffer whose terms of existence are decided by others? How does Europe intend to deal with Russia? On what terms should cooperation be restored, and what will deter new aggression? How should European security be built at all, and who will provide it?

Statements about a just and lasting peace are no substitute. Europeans need to know what exactly would make the peace just, what would make it lasting, and what they are prepared to do to get there.

A ceasefire alone answers none of these questions. The war could stop on terms that let Russia prepare for its next attack, leave Ukraine dependent on foreign decisions, and leave Europe having to respond to Russian pressure all over again.

Without that understanding, pushing for negotiations is immature and unprofessional. In effect, Europeans want to get to the table first and only then figure out what to do there. But if you have no goal of your own, you will end up discussing someone else’s. No negotiator can make up for a missing strategy.

The lack of a clear goal is only part of the problem. Western politicians and experts are just as wrong about Vladimir Putin’s motives and aims. They keep looking for a rational argument that will persuade Putin to stop. They offer economic benefits, restored relations, security guarantees. In other words, they treat Putin as someone who thinks within the same framework and values as they do.

“The Object of Power Is Power”

Vladimir Putin is quite rational in his policy. His rationality simply works differently from what the West assumes.

In today’s Russian political culture, the one Putin belongs to and whose categories he thinks in, the ability to impose your will is a value in its own right, and a very important one. What matters most is to show that you set the rules and can change them at any moment, while everyone else has to obey. For example, to force Ukraine to give up its own choice, to get the US and Europe to recognize Russia’s right to decide the fate of neighboring states, to establish an exclusive zone of control and thereby protect the ruling regime in Russia from any “unfriendly influence” by the West.

Money, territory and resources matter too, but how much they matter depends on their role in reaching the main goal. That is why economic losses do not by themselves convince the Kremlin that the war is pointless. Promises of megaprojects, deals or resumed oil and gas exports to Europe are welcome, but if they do not deliver the main goal, the Kremlin can do without them.

Imposing its will on the West through a redivision of the world and the creation of spheres of influence, disguised as talk of Russia’s “security guarantees” and a new security architecture for Europe and the world, is the main goal for which the war is being fought.

This view grows out of Russian reality: in Russia, power brings money, success and status, not the other way around. Russia’s rulers project their own ideas about how Russian society works onto the rest of the world. Then again, as we can see, Western leaders do exactly the same.

Hence the problem with calls to “respect Russian (read: Putin’s) interests.” Putin’s interest is to subordinate the interests of Ukraine and Europe to his own. How do you “respect” such a demand if meeting it is incompatible with your own independent existence?

This is also where every attempt to start a “dialogue” as such breaks down. The two sides understand “dialogue” in completely different ways. European diplomacy assumes that the sides explain their interests, discuss their concerns, make mutual concessions and reach a compromise. The Kremlin sees it the opposite way: in its view, dialogue means Moscow states its demands and everyone else silently agrees.

The public readouts of the call confirmed this. Putin again demanded that Russia’s interests be taken into account fully and unconditionally. The conversation showed no sign that he is ready to reconsider his demands.

Europe’s Painful Coming of Age

A phone call will not change Putin’s paradigm. So how can Europe get a say in decisions?

Fussing, pestering the grown-ups, begging for a seat at the adults’ table: all this is familiar, but it rarely works. They may let you in, or they may not. And even if they do, they will tell you to sit in the back row and keep quiet, while the serious people decide everything that matters.

The only reliable way to get to the negotiating table is to become a force that cannot be ignored, however much others would like to, and without which no workable decision can be made. That requires stating clearly what you need and pursuing it, without begging for recognition of your importance and without deferring to the opinions of other capitals and states.

The question should be not the usual “what can we do to avoid angering Moscow?” but “what must we do in our own interest to strengthen our security and our ability to act independently in the future?”

This ability to act is exactly what Europe badly lacks. It has the military, economic and political resources. What it lacks is the will and a consistent plan to use them.

The current US administration has no strategy either: nothing that links its stated goals to what it actually does, and no understanding of what it is actually doing. But for now the US gets by thanks to its enormous military and economic resources, which it controls without having to coordinate with anyone. Even that does not save American diplomacy: it stalls and easily falls for Moscow’s far from sophisticated manipulation.

Europe uses its own capabilities even worse. Too much effort goes into finding someone who can talk to Putin or win over Trump, and too little into developing and pursuing a course of its own.

This is a hard path for Europe. But it is the only way to gain the independence it now worries about as relations with the US deteriorate. Europe needs to support Ukraine and pressure Russia enough that the Kremlin loses hope of getting what it wants by continuing the war.

Stubb and Støre can open a channel of communication. But their words must be backed by power capable of shaping events. When European decisions start to determine what the other players can and cannot achieve, the question of an invitation to the table will disappear. Europe will have to be reckoned with, whether Putin and Trump like it or not.