Boris Bondarev

Boris Bondarev

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Sasha The Norwegian's avatar
Sasha The Norwegian
1d

And even the 1000 for 1000 exchange fell through after an initial exchange of just under 200.

European politicians aren't learning, meanwhile Ukraine suffers, and can't voice strong opposition or criticisms for fear of losing support - which Europe always doles out in small batches to ensure control of the situation.

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John Maton's avatar
John Maton
1d

A nail on the head moment. Europe has good intentions, but it has bureaucracy on steroids. Bureaucracy in Europe is a business in itself and it pays salaries which pays mortgages and people in the process have too much to loose if the process changes. European leaders are afraid of Russia, but we all know, and it has been said a thousand times before, the only way to deal with Putin is to stand up to him and show and demonstrate strength.

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