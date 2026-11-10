Today, November 10, Turkey remembers Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, one of the great figures of the twentieth century and the founder of the Turkish Republic. His impact on modern Turkey is perhaps comparable to that of Peter the Great and Lenin on Russia combined. What makes this all the more striking is how unfavorable the circumstances he faced were.

When the Ottoman Empire lost the First World War, many who saw themselves as realists concluded that nothing could be done. The Sultan’s government in Istanbul chose to cooperate with the victors, hoping to keep the throne and secure softer terms. Many prominent intellectuals and public figures argued that Turkey could not survive on its own and needed a patron: some campaigned for an American mandate, others set up a Society of Friends of England and hoped for British protection.

This “realism” was not unfounded. The country was exhausted, foreign troops occupied its territory, and the victorious powers were deciding its future. The 1920 Treaty of Sèvres carved up the empire and left what remained with only limited sovereignty. Turkey’s reduction to a dependent rump state looked all too likely.

The easy path was to accept this future as inevitable and find a comfortable place within it. The easy path was to tell your compatriots that resistance would only cost more lives, that the smart thing was to keep your head down, wait it out, and avoid any risk. The easy path was to tell them that the victors would do the work for ordinary Turks, build a modern society, and hand power to the most deserving, and to call all this the only realistic course and proudly label it “politics.”

But Mustafa Kemal had never read clever books about hybrid regimes, the evolution of authoritarianism, or humanity’s inevitable progress toward humane values. “All very noble,” the young Turkish general might have thought, “but at this rate neither I nor my children will ever see a better future. I have to act myself.”

Kemal сlearly saw his country’s defeat, weakness, and exhaustion. That was the reality. But he also saw more: people who wanted to act, soldiers ready to keep fighting, and rifts among the victors that could be exploited. He did not say that nothing could be done and that the only option was to wait for a window of opportunity. He asked a different question: what has to be done to restore Turkey’s independence? What will it take to get there? And if that meant changing a balance of power others considered fixed, then it had to be changed.

He started with what he had. On May 19, 1919, he landed in Samsun as an army inspector for the Sultan’s government and immediately began organizing resistance. In the Amasya Circular of June 22, 1919, he declared: “The independence of the nation will be saved only by the will and determination of the nation itself.” That summer and autumn, the congresses he chaired in Erzurum and Sivas set out a program: the country’s territorial integrity and an end to foreign domination. On April 23, 1920, the Grand National Assembly opened in Ankara, a new center of power to rival occupied Istanbul.

Kemal signed a treaty with Soviet Russia and obtained money, weapons, and ammunition. An army pieced together from the remnants of old units and militias halted the Greek advance at İnönü, and in August and September 1921 held out through a 22-day battle on the Sakarya River.

At the same time, Kemal played the victorious powers against each other. Italy began pulling out its troops, and an agreement with France in October 1921 ended the fighting on the southern front. In August 1922, the army launched the Great Offensive, broke the Greek forces at Dumlupınar, and on September 9 entered İzmir. The Greek army was routed, and the War of Independence was decided.

Kemal’s vision went far beyond restoring the prewar order or winning a war. He understood that the Ottoman Empire had run its course and could not be revived. The future required a new state, a new basis for political authority, and a clean break with the order that had led the country to disaster. It required refounding Turkish society in practice, not just on paper.

An independent Turkey meant a secular republic, the end of Islam as the basis of public life, and the unleashing of the Turkish nation’s creative energy. Victory in the War of Independence and the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne cleared the way for this project.

This is where Atatürk’s political imagination shows most clearly. He could picture a future that did not yet exist and set about creating the conditions for it. Nobody guaranteed him success. He had to gather the resources, build the organization, and fight for his country’s right to decide its own fate.

In the end, the realist turned out to be the “dreamer” Atatürk, who could not see why what was necessary could not be done, and did it. Those who declared the balance of power of their day permanent and urged submission were not realists at all. They became helpless dust on the pages of history. They mistook their refusal to act, their refusal to take on any role of their own, for an understanding of history’s laws. But history does not move by itself. It is written by people who take responsibility for concrete steps and for the mistakes and losses that inevitably come with them. Passively waiting for history to sort things out is a direct road to defeat and oblivion. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was one of those who write history instead of waiting for others to write it.

His example of seeing circumstances clearly, refusing to submit to them, and finding new solutions matters a great deal for us today.

Atatürk’s approach worked. Less than five years after the 1918 armistice, Turkey had won back its independence, the Treaty of Sèvres had been replaced by the Treaty of Lausanne, and the new state’s borders were recognized internationally.

The arguments of the Istanbul “realists” are easy to recognize today. Many in the West who call themselves realists say that Putin’s Russia cannot be defeated. They say that standing up to it is futile and dangerous, that the only way forward is to negotiate with the aggressor and accommodate his demands, and that anything else is wishful thinking. Atatürk’s experience suggests a different starting point: take an honest look at the situation, then ask what has to be done to change it. That is the question I set out to answer in my book, Time to Win the War: How to Stop Putin’s Russia and Secure a Lasting Peace.

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