Boris Bondarev

Boris Bondarev

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John Maton
Oct 20

I purchased the Kindle version.

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Marc Naigeon
Oct 20

Congratulations! We are at a highly critical moment in this war of aggression and any informed contribution like yours is welcome. The public is showing some fatigue and needs to be reminded of the stakes.

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