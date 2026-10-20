In the fifth year of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Washington under Trump is trying to sell Ukraine out, or simply to feed it to the predator. Europe, which will be next, watches helplessly and shows little will to overcome its own powerlessness. All this is accompanied by a well-rehearsed chorus of politicos and pundits singing that Russia cannot be deterred, that Putin’s aggression cannot be stopped, and that peace can only be begged from him on his terms. This chorus tries to silence every other view, presents itself as the only champion of peace and calls itself realist.

However, stripped of all disguise, its view is this: an independent Western policy built on Western interests is ‘unrealistic’, and Putin’s interests come before those of American and European voters and taxpayers. Inexplicable fear of Russia, concessions to the aggressor and surrender on his terms are what it calls realism.

Time to Win the War: How to Stop Putin’s Russia and Secure a Lasting Peace, now out in paperback and on Kindle, rejects this so-called realism outright and calls it what it is: the outlook of the faint-hearted, of hothouse flowers who cannot face harsh reality.

The book explains what Putin is actually after. This war is about far more than Ukraine: the current world order is at stake. Putin’s war is an attempt to inflict a strategic defeat on the West and to impose unilaterally a new world order of exclusive spheres of influence, where might makes right, subordinating the interests of the peoples of Ukraine, Europe and the entire democratic world to his own. These goals are incompatible with the security and freedom that the people of the United States and Europe currently enjoy.

Western policy today fails to respond to this threat. It reduces the war to questions of territory and money, ignores its alarming essence and simply tries to adapt to Moscow’s policy. Sitting idle and waiting for a miracle – for Vladimir Putin suddenly to want peace, or for Donald Trump suddenly to tame the Kremlin instead of appeasing it – is childish and unworthy of responsible leaders. Worse, it is a road to the political suicide of the West as a whole.

The book proposes the only real way out: to think like a statesman, one who sets his own goals and pursues his own interests, and does not grovel before the enemy. The moment demands grown-up policy-making: to seek the means to reach the goal, to find them, to strive to turn the goal into reality, and never to yield. Ronald Reagan once summed it up in five words: ‘We win and they lose.’

This is the only truly realistic approach. The combined economic, industrial, military and scientific potential of North America and Europe is many times greater than Russia’s, and their economies alone are more than twenty times the size of Russia’s. There are plenty of resources. What is lacking is the will to use them.

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Paperback and Kindle on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HNDHPXB5