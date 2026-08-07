So much to discover

Bloomberg reported that in July a group of former senior European officials met secretly in Vienna with a former Russian official to discuss possible ways of ending the war. The European participants included Tim Barrow, Britain’s former National Security Adviser, Markus Ederer, a former EU ambassador to Moscow, and Pierre Vimont, a former Executive Secretary-General of the European External Action Service. At almost the same time, another back channel was operating in Baku, where former German politicians Matthias Platzeck and Ronald Pofalla met Viktor Zubkov and Valery Fadeyev. These contacts, apparently, have been going on for some time. The Baku meetings, for example, have been taking place since 2024.

After almost four and a half years of full-scale war, the continuing effort to discover what Moscow “really wants” is beginning to look almost pathological. Russia explained what it wanted long ago — in words, in ultimatums and, eventually, by going to war.

It wants an exclusive sphere of influence, above all in the post-Soviet space, in which neighbouring states may retain the formal attributes of sovereignty while their essential choices — their foreign-policy orientation, military alignments and relations with the West — remain subject to a Russian veto. At the same time, Moscow wants something broader: a decisive voice in matters of European security and, ultimately, recognition of Russia as one of the powers entitled to determine the rules by which the rest of Europe lives.

The logic was stated quite openly in Moscow’s December 2021 demands for “security guarantees,” presented shortly before the invasion. Russia published two draft agreements — one with the United States and the other with NATO — setting out the order it wanted to establish in Europe. The original texts are still worth reading, because they remove much of the mystery that European intermediaries seem so determined to preserve.

Behind the familiar rhetoric of “multipolarity” lies a thoroughly old-fashioned arrangement: great powers divide the world into spheres of influence, while smaller states enjoy as much sovereignty as the dominant power in their region is prepared to tolerate.

Ukraine became a fundamental problem for the Kremlin precisely because it tried to escape this logic and determine its own future. The war was meant, among other things, to demonstrate that this freedom of choice had limits and that Moscow intended to set them.

What exactly remains to be discovered in Vienna is therefore not entirely clear. Putin, Lavrov and official Russian documents have been explaining Russia’s objectives for years with unusual candour. If, after Bucha, Mariupol, annexations and more than four years of war, someone still needs a confidential conversation with the right Russian interlocutor in order finally to “understand Russia,” the problem is clearly no longer a lack of information.

Looking for the Keys Under the Streetlight

The problem is a deeply rooted European conviction that almost any international conflict can eventually be dissolved in a sufficient quantity of negotiations: if one agreement failed, write a cleverer one; if the demands are incompatible, keep searching for a more sophisticated formula of compromise.

The Kremlin operates on a simpler principle. If pressure works, increase the pressure; if the opponent fears escalation, exploit that fear; if, after you violate one agreement, he comes back to negotiate another, then violating the first agreement was evidently worthwhile.

That is why the language in which Moscow must primarily be addressed today is the language it has itself made central to European politics: the language of strength. As long as the Russian leadership believes that continuing the war can bring it more than ending it, no secret meeting in Vienna or Baku will change its calculations. Serious diplomacy begins when the military and political cost of continuing the aggression exceeds the expected benefit.

The Munich Reflex

There is something even more disturbing behind this endless quest to “understand Russia”: an almost suicidal willingness to dismantle, with one’s own hands, the principles on which the European — and more broadly Western — order is supposed to rest. Sovereign states are supposedly free to choose their alliances and determine their own future; borders are not to be changed by force; aggression is not to be rewarded. Yet as soon as Russia violates these principles on a sufficiently large scale, the search begins for a settlement that would accommodate at least part of what it has seized or demanded, as though the proper response to an aggressor challenging the foundations of the European order were to renegotiate those foundations in his favour.

And the extraordinary thing is how little Europe expects to receive in return. Russia is not being asked to abandon its underlying claim to a sphere of influence, renounce its right to dictate the choices of its neighbours, or accept the European security order it has spent years trying to destroy. Instead, the recurring temptation is to offer Moscow concessions in the hope that, having been given some of what it demanded by force, it will become sufficiently satisfied to stop demanding the rest. Europe pays with its own principles, its own security and often somebody else’s territory and human lives, while the aggressor is expected to contribute little more than a temporary willingness to stop shooting.

There is an uncomfortable historical name for this habit of thought. Munich, 1938, was also presented as hard-headed diplomacy designed to satisfy a revisionist power by conceding something that its leaders hoped would finally make it content. The lesson of Munich is simple: when a power openly seeks to overturn the existing order, concessions that validate the method by which it pursues that goal can encourage the next demand rather than purchase peace.

The Lesson Moscow Learned

The road to 2022 began much earlier. In 2008, after Russia attacked Georgia and recognised Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Europe protested, negotiated a ceasefire and soon returned to business as usual. Moscow learned that the West disliked aggression, but disliked confrontation with Russia even more.

The same lesson was reinforced after 2014. Crimea was annexed, war began in Donbas, and the Minsk agreements became a kind of mini-Munich: an attempt to buy stability through concessions and ambiguity while leaving Russia with much of what force had already achieved.

The point is that repeated reluctance to defend basic principles convinced Moscow that those principles were negotiable. From the Kremlin’s perspective, 2022 was therefore the logical continuation of a policy that had repeatedly worked.

What is remarkable is that many Western politicians still refuse to admit this — and continue looking for yet another compromise that might finally persuade Russia to stop.

The depressing part is that the intellectual reflex remains remarkably resilient.

What is particularly depressing is that the people who apparently still fail to grasp this are not inexperienced idealists, but men who have spent decades dealing with Russia and European security.

Which is why “useful idiots” may even be too simple a diagnosis. They are obviously not idiots.

That is precisely what makes it worse.

They have all the information they could possibly need, and yet they continue searching behind closed doors for a Russia that does not exist.

Apparently, it is incurable.

Or even worse. They may not be confused. They may have a stake in the answer. Their careers, their standing, their whole idea of what they are good at rest on the premise that this Russia can be talked round. Say out loud that it cannot, and thirty years of work turns into thirty years of wasted time. No one signs that admission, and an institution never does. So they keep looking — not because the evidence is thin, but because the conclusion is unaffordable.