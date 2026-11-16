The only political progress in Abu Dhabi was a change of subject. The talks moved from settling the Russia-Ukraine war to European security. The American “mediators” accepted this with surprising ease. Yet that acceptance changes the position of the United States itself. Washington is now being asked to buy peace with its own concessions to Russia and t…
How Russian Diplomacy Outplayed the Americans
In Abu Dhabi, Washington agreed to discuss European security. Now Moscow wants America to pay for peace in Ukraine with its own position in Europe.
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