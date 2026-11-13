Refusing unnecessary or dangerous negotiations is always much easier than withdrawing once they have begun. Before talks begin, you can simply say that the proposed agenda or format is unacceptable, or that you see no reason to hold such talks at all. Any of these explanations will sound convincing if delivered confidently and with a clear grasp of the …
Europe's Negotiation Trap
Agreeing to talk about European security with Putin and Trump is easy. Getting out will cost Europe dearly.
Subscribe for free to continue reading
Enter your email and get every post from Boris Bondarev.