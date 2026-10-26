The Financial Times has reported on an unofficial attempt to negotiate an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine in 2022–23. American lawyer Richard Conn and banker Bob Foresman worked through Putin’s “friend” Matthias Warnig, while Ukrainian film producer Alexander Rodnyansky provided a connection to Kyiv. The group developed a proposal that is now being presented as an opportunity for peace that Ukraine and the West failed to seize.

The central claim is extraordinary. According to Warnig, Putin was receptive to withdrawing to the territories Russia controlled in Crimea and parts of Donbas before the full-scale invasion, relinquishing its subsequent territorial gains. Ukraine would accept Russian control of Crimea, remain outside NATO and provide Russia with passage overland to the peninsula. In other words, Russia would withdraw from the land corridor it had seized during the invasion, only for Ukraine to hand that same corridor back. In return, Ukraine would receive protection from NATO states. Putin’s supposed willingness to withdraw rests on Warnig’s account; the article provides no independently verifiable evidence that he was prepared to implement it.

Only months earlier, in September 2022, Putin had proclaimed four Ukrainian regions part of Russia and declared that their inhabitants would be Russian citizens forever. Why would he suddenly agree to relinquish those gains? What had changed in his objectives or his assessment of the war to explain such a reversal? Anyone taking this proposal seriously should have demanded convincing answers before treating a private conversation as evidence that peace was available.

The timing of the publication also deserves scrutiny. With American congressional midterms approaching and relations between Washington and Kyiv deteriorating, a story suggesting that Ukraine squandered an opportunity for peace is particularly useful to Moscow. Why has it emerged now, rather than in 2023 or 2024? Its appearance raises suspicions that the account is being used in an information campaign against Ukraine, shifting responsibility for the continuing war onto those resisting the invasion.

The episode itself deserves limited weight. If events unfolded as described, it is a curious story of private intermediaries attaching enormous significance to conversations whose practical substance remains uncertain. But the work they undertook illustrates a much larger problem.

According to the article, the channel conveyed the following message to Moscow: “The US is not pursuing regime change. We’re not trying to destroy Russia. There is no existential threat. We’re trying to support international order and the UN. We want peace.”

In other words, Washington showed Putin what it was unwilling to do and thereby marked out Moscow’s entire room for maneuver, while Moscow committed to nothing. This was pure self-deterrence, adopted for no reason at all, in place of real deterrence. That is how Biden, Sullivan, Blinken and the rest destroyed deterrence.

How did Putin respond? He offered nothing in return. He took the assurances for granted, as something he was entitled to, and the United States and the rest of the West swallowed it without a word of protest. Putin did not even abandon the rhetoric of nuclear blackmail.

To this day Moscow has not taken on a single obligation or commitment to curb or limit its aggression. None whatsoever. That is quite telling, isn’t it?

Here is the red flag: Western policy proceeds from reassuring Putin and identifying concessions that might satisfy him. Putin’s wishes and goals are treated as the utmost priority, something that cannot be altered. Western leaders perceive the situation this way to this day.

It all looks as if Russia were a natural disaster whose behavior cannot be changed. This approach complicates the situation and stands in the way of a working solution. It also shifts responsibility for ending the war onto Ukraine and its supporters. They must adapt to Moscow and explain why they have rejected another Russian demand. The aggressor’s refusal to stop becomes an accepted fact, while the victim’s refusal to submit becomes the obstacle to peace. Russian propaganda cultivates this perception, but it is Western policy that makes it possible.

The conversations between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in 2022 illustrate the same asymmetrical self-deterrence. Austin warned that using nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be unacceptable to the United States. Moscow understood this to mean that everything else was acceptable: Russia could destroy civilian infrastructure and the energy system, murder prisoners and commit other war crimes, while Washington would continue treating avoidance of nuclear escalation as its overriding concern. Moscow thus effectively received carte blanche to continue the war by any means and pursue victory, both over Ukraine and over the United States that was helping it, while Washington was busy “managing risks”. Washington’s “risk management” was completely detached from the reality of the war Russia was waging.

What Moscow Hears When Washington Warns Boris Bondarev · Aug 26 The visit of CIA Director John Ratcliffe to Moscow is yet another manifestation of the same recurring pattern in Western diplomacy. The purpose of the visit is still unclear, but numerous commentators have already rushed to speak of some kind of “warning” that Ratcliffe allegedly brought to Putin — whether about the inadmissibility of aggression against… Read full story

Russia’s nuclear arsenal is constantly invoked to justify Western restraint. But the United States, Britain and France also possess nuclear weapons. Why does Putin’s arsenal constrain Western policy while Western arsenals apparently fail to impose comparable restraint on him? If fear of nuclear war requires accepting his demands, where does that reasoning end — Ukraine today, Alaska tomorrow? Invoking the horror of escalation leaves the strategic question unanswered.

Washington had been warning about an imminent invasion since 2021. It was reasonable to expect that a strategy for answering it was being prepared. Yet the response centered on freezing Russian assets and imposing economic sanctions, measures plainly insufficient to stop the aggression. Where was the broader strategy for preventing Putin from achieving his objectives? That is a question the former officials of the Biden administration must answer.

American and European governments should begin by defining the outcome that best serves their own security and Ukraine’s independence, then determine how to achieve it. Putin’s position then becomes an important factor, but one of many, and his aggression becomes an obstacle to overcome. Putin pursues his own objectives; why should the West organize its policy around his objectives too?

Understanding what Moscow seeks through this war is essential to finding a working solution. It also shows why the peace plan described by the FT was dead on arrival. Putin could never have accepted it, least of all the protection of Ukraine by NATO states, because it contradicts the very goals for which he started this war. He rejected even last year’s 28-point plan, which was close to an official American proposal and heavily tilted in Moscow’s favor, as was predicted.

I examine Putin’s goals and the strategy the West must adopt to counter them in deeds rather than words in my book, Time to Win the War, available on Amazon.

New Book: TIME TO WIN THE WAR Boris Bondarev · Oct 20 In the fifth year of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Washington under Trump is trying to sell Ukraine out, or simply to feed it to the predator. Europe, which will be next, watches helplessly and shows little will to overcome its own powerlessness. All this is accompanied by a well-rehearsed chorus of politicos and pundits singing that Russia cannot be de… Read full story

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