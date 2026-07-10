Boris Bondarev

Boris Bondarev

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Elizabeth A Cole's avatar
Elizabeth A Cole
Jul 10

Depressing but brilliant, and necessary, critique, as always. Wondering whether the document discusses at all how they would bring on board for this proposed project the Russian people themselves, after all these years of nationalist propaganda, wartime incitement, and resentment at perceived Western hostility?

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Henriikka K's avatar
Henriikka K
Jul 13

Maybe they're not interested in Russian politics. 'Western acceptability' gets them book deals and speaking gigs.

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