Preamble

This piece may at first look like a detour into Russian domestic opposition politics. It is not.

I offer here an analysis of a recent foreign-policy document presented at Yulia Navalnaya’s forum — a circle that includes, among others, Vladimir Kara-Murza, a figure well known in the West. The document claims to outline the European policy of a future democratic Russia. In fact, it reveals something more important: the inability of a significant part of the Russian opposition to think of itself as a political subject.

For Western readers, this matters directly. The question is not whether these people are morally preferable to Putin’s regime; of course they are. The question is whether they are capable of formulating a policy, defining national interests, bargaining on behalf of a future Russia, and speaking to Europe as representatives of a state rather than as petitioners seeking admission back into polite company.

That is why this is not merely a Russian story. It is a story about how the West imagines a post-Putin Russia — and about the risks of mistaking respectable rhetoric, legalistic language, and good intentions for actual political strategy.

New Foreign Policy for a New Russia

At the Fourth Forum of Yulia Navalnaya, a document entitled “The Foreign Policy of a New Russia in the European Direction” was presented. Its authors are Gleb Bogush, an international lawyer; Evgeny Roshchin, a political scientist at the Washington-based CEPA; and Vladimir Kara-Murza.

What does the document tell us? A new Russia will be peace-loving, will not interfere, will respect, support, assist and restore. It is impossible to object to any of this — one is hardly going to be in favour of war or against human rights. That is precisely the trick: the document is written in such a way that arguing with it feels awkward, and that is a sure sign that it says nothing. A political statement differs from a sermon in that one can disagree with it on the substance. Here there is no substance. What we have before us is not a doctrine and not a concept, but a list of good intentions.

Where specifics do appear, they are all of the same kind: the International Criminal Court, a Special Tribunal, the European Court of Human Rights, the Rome Statute, protocols to the European Convention. One can see the hand of an international lawyer — and a qualified one. The problem is that international law is not international relations, still less foreign policy. Law is the framework within which states act; politics is the action itself.

The document lists in detail which courts the new Russia will join and which conventions it will ratify — and fails to answer the first question of any foreign policy: what is the national interest? Not in general terms — there are enough general words there about the “well-being of citizens” — but in concrete terms: what does Russia need from Europe? The document answers a different question: why Europe should let us back in.

Notice the asymmetry. The authors offer Europe in advance a full package of services and concessions: troop withdrawal, reparations, nuclear self-restraint, courts, conventions. And nowhere, not in a single point, do they formulate what the new Russia wants to receive in return. Not political support for reforms, not investment, not technology, not market access, not joint projects that would pull the Russian economy out of the pit into which Putin has driven it. Cultural and scientific cooperation is mentioned in passing, almost casually, in a comma-separated list. Yet this is where any foreign policy begins: what do we want — and what are we prepared to bargain with in order to obtain it?

Here, however, nobody intends to bargain. The result is not foreign policy, but an application form. As if Soviet pioneers had been instructed to write an essay on how they would build communism: a radiant future from beginning to end, and not a single question about where any of it is supposed to come from.

To avoid speaking in abstractions, I will examine four points.

Point One: Reform of the Foreign Ministry

The declaration promises a personnel reform of the ministry, a “new system for training diplomatic personnel”, the renewal of the diplomatic corps “on the principles of openness and meritocracy”, and the exclusion of those implicated in aggression — while at the same time providing “guarantees to career officials not implicated in crimes”.

Allow me to ask several questions as someone who worked in this system for twenty years. What is a “new system for training diplomats” — and do the authors know what the old one consists of, in order to understand what exactly they intend to change? On what will the new system be based, what will it look like, and who will teach?

Where does the line of “involvement in aggression” run in an institution where alnost every employee for years has approved, implemented and voiced policy? Depending on the answer, the “uninvolved” are either an empty set or the entire ministry minus a dozen names. This criterion is the only substantive question in the entire personnel reform, and it is precisely the one that is not posed. Reforming an institution by people who have no idea how it works from the inside is an undertaking with a predictable outcome.

Point Two: The Economy That Is Not There

Now to what is wholly absent from the document. Courts, tribunals and reparations receive paragraphs; economic relations with Europe receive not a single line. Yet this is the material substance of any “European direction”. How will the new Russia trade with Europe? How will it attract European investment — and by what means, under what regime of guarantees, after investors have twice in thirty years lost everything in Russia? What is to be done with the hydrocarbon trade, which, whether one likes it or not, will remain the country’s main export resource for years to come? The “green transition” mentioned by the authors is a wonderful thing, but it does not happen overnight and costs vast sums of money. Where will the money come from, given that the document has already promised to direct state reserves and frozen assets towards reparations?

There are no answers because there are no questions. And, symmetrically, the question is not posed from the other side either: how will Europe look at all this? What demands will it make — and it will make demands, many of them — in exchange for lifting sanctions, granting access to markets and returning Russia to the financial system? The document silently assumes the Europe of 1990, waiting for Russia in the “common home from Vancouver to Vladivostok” — the rhetoric of the Paris Charter, now thirty-five years old. The Europe of 2026 is rearming and building an architecture of deterrence against Russia.

Europe is prepared to negotiate with Putin, who frightens it. With those who give everything away in advance, Europeans will behave far more harshly — not least by taking out on them the accumulated nervous shocks and fears endured in the times of Vladimir Vladimirovich P.

Here, incidentally, the authors demonstrate a construction that mirrors the Kremlin’s. Putin has spent all these years betting on European appeasers — those who will say: never mind democracy, never mind Ukraine’s sovereignty and all those other principles, as long as there is cheap gas again, let us do business with Putin. The authors of the declaration are betting on appeasers in reverse: allegedly, people will prevail in Europe who will say: forget this rearmament, this security, this strange American policy, let us be friends with Russia again; surely this time it will not let us down, now such wonderful people are in charge. The concept is exactly the same — hope in someone else’s fatigue and someone else’s frivolity instead of one’s own policy — only with the opposite sign. Putinverstehers turned inside out.

As for real bargaining, the document prepares nothing: all the trump cards have already been handed out for free before the game has even begun.

Point Three: The Ukraine That Is Not There

The document begins by stating that the war against Ukraine is criminal — and that is where the substantive conversation about Ukraine ends. Reparations are set out; the tribunal is set out. But how the war itself ends is not.

Yet this is the first question that any text on the foreign policy of a future Russia must answer. Suppose the war is ended by a new government — the very government whose policy the declaration describes. On what terms does it intend to negotiate with Ukraine? Compensation is one thing; that, at least, is discussed. But the restoration of relations — how? What security guarantees is the new Russia prepared to give Ukraine? Without them, no normalisation is possible in principle; after everything Ukrainians have lived through, a word of honour will not be enough. Troop withdrawal — from where, to where, in what sequence? Possible partial disarmament, the border regime, the deployment of units and formations in border regions? None of this is there, not even at the level of posing the question. A serious approach requires at least describing the initial conditions and indicating what one intends to do with them. Here peace with Ukraine is simply declared to have arrived — offstage, by someone else’s hand.

Again, everything comes down to an unformulated interest. The proper logic would look like this: Russia is in such-and-such a situation; it needs normalisation with Ukraine and Europe — not for the sake of normalisation per se, but in order to obtain support, money, technology and joint projects that would allow it to rebuild the economy, reduce tensions within society and heal the wounds of war; for this purpose it is prepared to take such-and-such steps in such-and-such a sequence. That is what foreign policy is. The document contains neither the first link in this chain nor the last — only the middle part: concessions, suspended in mid-air, without purpose and without price.

Point Four: Renouncing First Use of Nuclear Weapons

And finally, the point on which the lack of any foundation beneath the entire construction is most visible. Renouncing first use of nuclear weapons sounds noble. But military doctrine is not something one writes in advance as a gesture of goodwill.

Military doctrine is first and foremost an external signal addressed to other states, and above all to potential adversaries: these are the conditions under which we will use force; this is the line that should not be crossed. Deterrence is built entirely on this signal; the adversary must factor the worst-case scenario into its own planning.

Doctrine can only be the product of hard analysis: threats, the condition of conventional armed forces after this war, demography, geography, relations with neighbours — including those with multi-million-strong armies, — alliance commitments, and the regime of strategic stability. Perhaps, after such an analysis, a new Russia would indeed come to renounce first use. But then it would do so as part of a package of agreements, in exchange for reciprocal guarantees, as a negotiating position. To announce it in advance and for free, in a declaration of good behaviour, means handing out strategic assets before any analysis and before any bargaining.

And what is telling is that no analysis is visible behind this point. The renunciation of first use stands in a comma-separated list alongside the withdrawal of tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus and commitment to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty — as items in a list of good deeds. Such matters are not decided off the cuff.

Yet here everything is decided off the cuff — and not only here: as we have seen, the same absence of analysis is visible beneath every statement in the document, from Foreign Ministry reform to the Ukrainian settlement.

This, in fact, is the main characteristic of the text: any foreign-policy concept must be the product of an analysis of threats and circumstances; here, instead of analysis, a “universal human” gesture is inserted everywhere. This is how foreign policy doctrines are written by people who have never thought of the country’s security and national interests as their own task.

What Was This?

Four points, four ways of exposing the same emptiness. The foreign-policy service is to be reformed without knowledge of how it is structured; strategic thinking is replaced by attractive “universal human” gestures; instead of a discussion of the economic basis of relations, there are general words about “cooperation with Europe”. And where there should be an answer to the main question — how the war ends — there is ringing silence.

But behind these particular failures lies a general intonation, and it is worth naming. The whole document, from the first point to the last, is written in a single genre: please forgive us, we will not do it again, we will be good boys and girls — just take us back into Europe.

This is not foreign policy. It is a petition.

This reflects the approach professed by the participants of Yulia Navalnaya’s forum: they do not think of themselves as an independent force — as a subject of change — and they do nothing to become one. They see themselves as attendants to a future good government: advisers, assistants, experts who will be accepted, admitted, appreciated. In domestic politics, this is the expectation that someone else will change the regime and invite them in. In foreign policy, it is exactly the same, only the addressee is larger: the senior, strong and wise West, addressed from below.

Do Not Petition, but Speak

And yet in this text we should have heard the voice of a country. A large and strong country — despite everything — one that has committed grave crimes and is taking the difficult path towards recognising them, but has preserved composure and self-respect. Such a country does not ask to be patted on the head and granted something from above. It recognises responsibility as an act of its own will, not as an entry fee. It proposes its own ideas for correcting the situation and is prepared to discuss and bargain for the most favourable possible terms for itself, because it considers its citizens deserving of treatment as equals.

The difference between these two positions — that of petitioner and that of subject — is not stylistic. It is the difference between a country that will forever stay in Europe’s antechamber and a country with which Europe will speak as an equal.

The path of self-respect is not easy. One can easily stumble and fall either into the swamp of self-abasement — we went through that in the 1990s — or into the poisonous fumes of resentment and chauvinism, which we are going through now. It is a path along a razor’s edge. This was the path taken by Charles de Gaulle, who quite literally saved France from becoming the spoils of the victors.

What we are being offered, in effect, is the path of Mark Rutte — at first glance a seemingly respectable European in a good suit, but in reality someone endlessly fawning before the stronger, humiliating both his own dignity and the dignity of those he represents.

The document is written not for Russia and not for its future citizens, but for a Western audience, and is meant to certify the authors as politically acceptable interlocutors. In that form, perhaps, it will work. As a basis for foreign policy, it will not, because there is no foreign policy in it: no interest, no price of the issue, not even a world beyond one direction — as if China, India, the United States and the Global South did not exist.

A real conversation about the foreign policy of a future Russia must begin at the other end: with the country’s interests, formulated concretely; with a sober assessment of the world of 2026, not 1990; with an understanding that concessions are currency, not a calling card; and with people who know what they are writing about. For now, what we have been shown is a declaration of foreign policy that lacks the main intention: to have a policy of one’s own.

Diagnosis

In this sense, the document matters not only in itself. It offers a fairly precise intellectual portrait of the Russian opposition as a political milieu: it claims to be a future political force, but still thinks of itself not in terms of government, responsibility and competence, but in terms of moral self-presentation. Fine words, correct gestures, impeccable declarations, a demonstrative readiness to be “good” — and, at the same time, a complete lack of professional understanding of the very fields these people propose to enter.

This is not confined to foreign policy. The same logic is visible elsewhere: the state, the economy, the army, diplomacy, security and the institutions of power are treated not as complex systems requiring knowledge, experience, discipline and the involvement of professionals, but as a stage on which morally correct formulae may be pronounced. Competence is replaced by confidence in one’s own righteousness; a professional approach by the belief that being on the right side of history is enough to confer the right to design the country’s future.

But politics begins precisely where the moral pose ends. To govern a state is to understand how institutions work, the cost of decisions, the resistance of the environment, the limits of resources, conflicts of interest and the consequences of every promise. The document presented here contains no such understanding. What it contains is the confidence of people who do not know the subject and do not see this as a problem.

This is the Dunning–Kruger effect translated into politics. The Russian opposition wants to rule the country, redesign its institutions, reform its foreign policy, rebuild the state and change Russia’s place in the world. Yet it does not understand that such tasks require professional competence — and that this competence is precisely what it lacks.

Instead of politics, it has developed the habit of imitating politics: loud statements, moral appeals, public declarations, and, at best, human-rights advocacy. These may be legitimate activities in themselves, but they do not amount to the craft of government.

The problem is made worse by Western recognition. People who are known, received and treated as respectable in the West begin to mistake that recognition for political qualification. Yulia Navalnaya, whose actual experience of institutional work remains unclear, and Vladimir Kara-Murza, known above all for his imprisonment and for advocacy around the Magnitsky Act and the murder of Boris Nemtsov, are treated as figures of political authority. They appear to have accepted this treatment as evidence of their own competence. But public prominence, moral courage and Western acceptability do not in themselves produce the knowledge required to govern a country.

That is why this is not merely a weak text on foreign policy. It is a symptom of a deeper malaise: the Russian opposition dreams to govern Russia, redesign its state and speak on its behalf, while lacking the competence required for such work — and lacking even the awareness that this competence is necessary.