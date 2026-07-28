Boris Bondarev
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Homer and Us
How the Will to Win Came to Look Ridiculous
Jul 28
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Boris Bondarev
11
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4
The Man Who Wants Nothing to Change
The Economist put Andrey Melnichenko on its cover as “the man who would change Russia.” His essay is about how to make sure nothing changes at all.
Jul 16
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Boris Bondarev
28
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8
“The Allies had better meteorologists than the Germans"
A review of the film “Pressure” — and an attempt to work out what professionalism is
Jul 15
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Boris Bondarev
10
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5
A Petition to Europe
How the Russian opposition mistakes Western acceptability for political competence
Jul 10
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Boris Bondarev
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5
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June 2026
Coherent and Coordinated?
Europe’s Visa Policy and Strategic Confusion
Jun 5
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Boris Bondarev
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6
May 2026
A Wizard Of The Kremlin: A Russian Perspective
Impressions of a Man from Within The System
May 17
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Boris Bondarev
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6
European Diplomacy: The Cart Before The Horse
Why the negotiators are not as important as what the negotiations are about
May 16
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Boris Bondarev
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12
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On the “Irritation” of the Russian Elites
A draft chapter from my new book
May 9
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Boris Bondarev
60
12
19
April 2026
Little Children
How the Russian Government and the Opposition Equally Distrust Society
Apr 9
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Boris Bondarev
12
5
4
March 2026
To Change A Regime
Logic, Conditions, and the Limits of External Intervention
Mar 3
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Boris Bondarev
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February 2026
Trumpism As an Ideology
A View from Outside the American Political Experience
Feb 26
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Boris Bondarev
11
6
Imagination in Politics: When Thought Creates Reality
Leadership in Times of Structural Breakdown
Feb 15
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Boris Bondarev
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9
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© 2026 Boris Bondarev
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